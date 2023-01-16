Body found in vehicle that crashed, caught fire along I-75

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are working to identify the remains of a person who died after a fiery crash along I-75 over the weekend.
Michigan State Police say the unidentified driver was heading north on I-75 at Dixie Highway near Clarkston around 5:50 a.m. Saturday when they went off the road and hit a tree. That caused the vehicle to catch fire.
Police aren't aware of any witnesses to the crash. The Springfield Township Fire Department received reports of a brush fire along the freeway, but they found the crashed vehicle on fire when they arrived.
Fire crews found the driver's body in the vehicle after they put out the flames. The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office is using dental records to confirm the driver's identity.
Anyone who witnessed the crash early Saturday should call Michigan State Police at 248-584-5740.