Body found near Walmart in Bay City area

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a Bay City-area Walmart store on Wednesday afternoon.

A passerby found the body of a man in his mid-40s in a wooded area between the Walmart at 3921 Wilder Road in Bangor Township and State Park Drive.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said the man was in his mid-40's and is a Bay County resident. He could not immediately provide the man's name, however.

Investigators do not believe the man's death is suspicious. The investigation will continue, including an an autopsy this week, to gather more clues on how the man died.