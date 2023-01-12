Body in Saginaw River identified as 21-year-old missing since November

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities identified a body pulled from the Saginaw River last week as a 21-year-old man who was reported missing two months earlier.

Investigators used dental records to identify the partially decomposed body of Midonyis Cosby. The body was spotted in the Saginaw River near the Temple Theatre around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Cosby was last seen alive on Nov. 5 in the area of West Remington and North Niagara streets. Saginaw police could not say on Thursday how Cosby died or whether foul play was involved.

Police are waiting for toxicology testing and full autopsy results before making any determinations about Cosby's death.

When Cosby was reported missing in November, Saginaw police said he suffered from mental health issues and his family was concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with information about Cosby's death should call Saginaw police at 989-759-1762.