 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the north
with gusts up to 29 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 7 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Body in Saginaw River identified as 21-year-old missing since November

  • Updated
  • 0
Midonyis Cosby

Midonyis Cosby

Investigators used dental records to identify the partially decomposed body of Midonyis Cosby.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities identified a body pulled from the Saginaw River last week as a 21-year-old man who was reported missing two months earlier.

Investigators used dental records to identify the partially decomposed body of Midonyis Cosby. The body was spotted in the Saginaw River near the Temple Theatre around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Cosby was last seen alive on Nov. 5 in the area of West Remington and North Niagara streets. Saginaw police could not say on Thursday how Cosby died or whether foul play was involved.

Police are waiting for toxicology testing and full autopsy results before making any determinations about Cosby's death.

When Cosby was reported missing in November, Saginaw police said he suffered from mental health issues and his family was concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with information about Cosby's death should call Saginaw police at 989-759-1762.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you