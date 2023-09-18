Body of 45-year-old man found in Saginaw Bay

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body washed up on a remote island in Saginaw Bay over the weekend.

The Arenac County Sheriff's Office and other agencies recovered the 45-year-old man's body on Big Charity Island in the middle of Saginaw Bay around noon Sunday.

Investigators believe the man died from an accidental drowning, but an autopsy will be conducted later this week to help pinpoint a cause of death.





The sheriff's office says the man has been identified, but they did not release his name while authorities work to contact his relatives. There was no word on how long the man's body had been in the water.