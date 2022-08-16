Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair.
That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks.
The communities remaining under the advisory as of Tuesday afternoon are Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township.
Residents in those seven communities who receive municipal water should boil it for 60 seconds before cooking, drinking, making ice or brushing teeth. Residents in the affected area also are asked to stop watering their lawns.
“I know that adding an additional week to the repair timeline and the Boil Water Advisory is going to create further burden on the residents and businesses of the seven impacted communities,” said Suzanne R. Coffey, GLWA Chief Executive Officer. “But I want them all to know that we are doing everything within our capabilities to expedite this repair and return them to full service."
The massive water main failed on Saturday morning near the Great Lakes Water Authority treatment plant in Port Huron, which serves the northern part of Metro Detroit.
The authority says an engineering inspection on Monday uncovered additional damage to the 120-inch diameter pipe, which is the largest in its distribution network around Metro Detroit.
A 20-foot-long section of replacement pipe was delivered to the site on Sunday. However, that will not be enough to replace the section that broke over the weekend.
The authority has ordered an additional 48 feet of replacement pipe from a manufacturer in Texas. The new section of 10-foot pipe needs to be specially ordered, because the Great Lakes Water Authority obtained the only section available in the U.S.
The additional 48 feet of replacement pipe is scheduled for delivery on Aug. 23. Crews anticipate several days of work to install the pipe, followed by days of required flushing and testing before it can return to full service.
Initially, 23 communities serving 935,000 people were under a Boil Water Advisory, but that was trimmed to seven communities by Monday.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a State of Emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties as the response continues. That allows additional state resources to help local officials respond to the issue.
The authority is working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to see if the Boil Water Advisory can be modified now that adequate pressure has been restored to the water system in the affected area.
Genesee County's water system is providing additional water to the city of Flint and communities in Lapeer County, which are affected by the Great Lakes Water Authority outage.
Flint normally receives 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system and 5% from Genesee County. However, the city switched to receiving 100% of its drinking water from Genesee County's system until further notice.