Boil Water Advisory issued for city of Mt. Morris, parts of two townships

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Mt. Morris and parts of Vienna and Mt. Morris townships are under a boil water advisory until further notice because of multiple water main breaks.
The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office, which operates the county water system, said a valve used to distribute water from the county to the city of Flint's water system failed overnight.
Flint is receiving 100% of its drinking water from Genesee County due to the massive 10-foot water pipeline break near the Great Lakes Water Authority treatment plant in Port Huron.
The valve failure caused a pressure surge in part of the Genesee County municipal water system, which led to two water main breaks along Clio Road. One break was located near the intersection of Clio and Mt. Morris roads.
The water system in Mt. Morris, along with parts of Vienna and Mt. Morris townships, were out of service from about 1:30 to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday due to the water main breaks. Water service has been restored to most customers, but the Boil Water Advisory will continue until further notice.
Residents and businesses in the following area are included in the advisory:
- The entire city of Mt. Morris.
- Just west of Clio Road to east of Saginaw Street between Stanley Road and just north of Frances Road.
- Both sides of Saginaw Street between Frances Road and just north of Dodge Road.
The water distribution network in the area lost pressure, which potentially can allow bacteria inside. Residents and businesses in Mt. Morris should boil water for one minute before using it to drink, cook, make ice or brush teeth.
Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools canceled classes for Wednesday due to the Boil Water Advisory, which likely will be in place for at least 48 hours.