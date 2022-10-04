Boil Water Advisory issued for part of Field Road in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Clio is issuing a boil water order for several properties along Field Road.
The city says a water main break caused a drop in pressure, which could allow harmful bacteria into the system.
The Boil Water Advisory affects the 300 through 500 blocks of Field Road between Railroad to Alexander streets. Residents in that area should boil water for 60 seconds before using it to cook, make ice, brush teeth or wash dishes.
Boiling the water before use will kill off any harmful bacteria. The advisory can be lifted after two consecutive water samples taken 24 hours apart show acceptable levels of bacteria.