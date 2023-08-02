Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Clio has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the northeast corner of the city.
The area includes Clarion, Poplar, Beech, Maple, Cherry and Butler Streets. Clio Area High School is also in the affected area.
The city says that anyone who is in the affected area to not drink the water without boiling it first. Due to a drop in pressure in the city's water supply, the water could be contaminated with bacteria.
According to the City of Clio, the actions are being taken due to the loss of water pressure in the water distribution system caused when a contractor connected a new water main on Butler Street to the city's water distribution system on Wednesday.
The notice from the city will remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. The city anticipates the problem will be resolved within 72 hours.
For more information, contact the Superintendent of Public Service, Brandon McNeil of the Clio Department of Public Services at 810-687-3380 or dpssuperintendent@cliomi.gov.