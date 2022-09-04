Boil Water Advisory lifted for city of Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Boil Water Advisory for the city of Mount Pleasant has been lifted and consumption of the drinking water can resume.
The city's water supply has successfully completed two rounds of testing 24 hours apart and all samples showed acceptable levels of bacteria.
For a short period of time, residents may notice a chlorine smell. The smell raises no safety concerns and will dissipate in the next few days.
The Boil Water Advisory was issued on Friday as a precaution after the city's water supply exceeded standards of turbidity. The city says its water supply was never contaminated, so water lines will not be flushed.