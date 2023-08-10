Boil Water Advisory lifted for parts of Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Clio lifted its Boil Water Advisory Thursday morning that was issued for part of Butler Street.

On Aug. 7, a Boil Water Advisory was issued for Butler Street between North Mill Street and Cherry Street.





The advisory was issued out of precaution after a loss of water pressure in the water distribution system. Pressure has since been restored, and according to the City of Clio, tests show the water meets normal established parameters for safe drinking water.

According to the City Administrator Eric Wierderhold, the initial advisory was issued due to the installation of new water taps in a new Butler Street water main. The contractor who installed the new main was unsuccessful in their attempt to do a live water tap. The area is isolated for them to complete the taps without water pressure.

For more information, contact Wierderhold at (810) 686-5850 or email cityadministrator@cliomi.gov.