Boil Water Advisory lifted for parts of Clio

  • Updated
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Clio announced that the Boil Water Advisory issued on Aug. 2 for the northeast corner of the city has been lifted.

The advisory was issued after water pressure was lost in the northeast part of the city. The area includes Clarion, Poplar, Beech, Maple, Cherry and Butler Streets. Clio Area High School was also in the affected area.


The city announced that water pressure has been restored, and subsequent testing over two days has shown that the water in the area meets established parameters for safe drinking water.

For more information, contact Eric Wiederhold of the City of Clio at (810) 686-5850.

