Breckenridge woman visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for the first time

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - 76 veterans are in our nation's capitol as part of the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.

On Wednesday, the veterans made an emotional stop to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.





60 of the 76 veterans on the trip served during the Vietnam War.

Some veterans, including Judy Hoover from Breckenridge, are visiting the site for the first time on Wednesday. She was overwhelmed with being at the Vietnam Memorial. Seeing the names makes her reflect on the more than 58,000 lives lost.

Hoover says that seeing the name can allows her heart to heal a little bit.

Hoover was one of the few women who went into the service in 1970. At 20 years old, she worked in munitions maintenance and in medical.

Veterans spent the time finding the names of those they knew and took a moment to honor their memory.