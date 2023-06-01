 Skip to main content
Bridgeport moms ready to wear orange in their fight to end gun violence

  • Updated
  • 0

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is Friday

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

People are encouraged to wear orange Friday and through the weekend to raise awareness of gun violence. Two Saginaw County mothers will be wearing orange and asking others to do the same.

They have a bond they wish they didn't have. Both are parents who have lost children to gun violence.

Stacy Washington and Jackie Danks are now working together to hopefully prevent others from experiencing their pain.

"Even though it was a year ago, it is still fresh like I lost my daughter today," said Washington.

She lost her daughter, 26-year-old Beanitta Dawkins, to gun violence in March 2022. Washington lives in Bridgeport Township across the street from Jackie Danks.

"I apologized to Stacy, because after it happened with her I gave her my condolences and I came back home and went on with my life," Danks said.

But life changed the following month when her son, 18-year-old Izaiah, was shot. He died a month later.

"He came across pure evil," Danks said.

A picture was taken of Jackie, Izaiah and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer just three days before he was shot.

"And when it happened to me, I saw other people go on with their life and I am just stuck in this nightmare," Danks said.

This Bridgeport neighborhood is now dotted with "Wear Orange" signs. Danks even chalked up that reminder on Washington's vehicle.

The two women now want to bring attention to the pain gun violence brings, hoping not just those affected by gun violence, but everyone begins to understand what this is doing to society.

"When someone closes their eyes at night, they will see this orange and it will resonate with them to work on the support," said Washington.

The mayors of Saginaw, Bay City and Midland have all proclaimed June 2 as Wear Orange Day.

"I got my co-workers to wear orange tomorrow," Danks said.

"Hopefully it resonates to put down the weapons," Washington said.

The two neighbors living right across the street from each other hope their work with the groups Parents of Murdered Children and Moms Demand Action will mean their children didn't die in vain.

"You don't want to feel this pain, because it doesn't go away," Danks said.

"See the pain and the hurt of the kids missing their mom and dad, I wouldn't wish their pain on anyone," Washington said.

St. John's Episcopal Church in Midland is hosting an event at 7 p.m. Friday, where organizers hope to bring together survivors, activists and communities to demand change.

