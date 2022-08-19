Bridgeport Township trustee candidate requests recount in race he lost by 23 votes

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - There will be one recount of a Saginaw County election result.
The Bridgeport Township trustee race on the Democrat side was decided by 23 votes.
The candidate who is asking for the recount says one reason for the request has to do with the results he was seeing on the bottom of his TV screen.
"It's costing me money, it's not a good thing," said Roger Rosalez with a bit of laughter.
It will cost Rosalez $200 to have the ballots in the Bridgeport Township trustee recounted. He lost to Brandell Adams in the Democrat primary earlier this month by just 23 votes, 521 to 498.
"Twenty-three votes, I was amazed, because I didn't even go out there and campaign, I just put up three banners," Rosalez said.
He's a longtime Bridgeport Township resident, General Motors retiree, and businessman. He wants the recount for a few reasons, including questions over what he saw as he watched TV coverage of the results.
He said at three in the morning, Adams had a 23-vote lead with only 58% of the vote counted. Rosalez went to bed and several hours later, he turned his TV back on and the vote total was the same with 100% of the vote in.
"We got 58% of the votes reporting, then a 100% of the votes reporting, the numbers don't change and they were same as they were in three o'clock in the morning. I have to put this to bed," he said about his concern over the results.
Rosalez also has questions over absentee and rejected ballots and other election procedures as well.
"It came as a shock at first that Mr. Rosalez asked for a recount," said Adams.
He understands that Rosalez has a right to ask for the recount, but he believes election workers in the township and the county got it right.
"It it comes down to it, the results stay the same. I would be concerned that we wasted taxpayers time and money," Adams said.
The recount will be Tuesday at the Saginaw County Courthouse. The last recount in the county was for the Birch Run millage vote in June 2021, where a four-vote loss did not change.
Rosalez said he understands a 23-vote difference would be difficult to make up.
"If it does, the change starts with me. If it doesn't, we go back at it again," he said.
There was no Republican primary in the race.