Brown City man dies, woman injured in alleged drunken driving crash

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a Brown City man who died in a crash on Woodward Avenue over the weekend was speeding and intoxicated.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Brody Thompson was driving a 2010 Audi A5 north on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when he lost control in a curve.

Investigators say the Audi hit the curb, drove a short distance through the median, went across the southbound lanes of the road and rolled over into the yard of a residence.

Thompson, who allegedly was not wearing a seat belt, was partially thrown out of the car through the moon roof. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An 18-year-old woman from Brown City, who was riding as a passenger, was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition Sunday. Police say she also was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators believe Thompson was intoxicated and speeding when he crashed. The sheriff's office Crash Reconstruction Unit will continue investigating the crash.

