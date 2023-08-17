Budweiser Clydesdale appears at Flint Farmers' Market as PETA protests

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the famous Budweiser Clydesdales was at the Flint Farmers' Market on Thursday, supporting Anheuser-Busch's partnership with Folds of Honor.

Folds of Honor helps ensure families of fallen or disabled U.S. military members and families of first responders receive educational opportunities and support.





Nearly $22 million have been donated to Folds of Honor and the organization has provided more than 44,000 scholarships.

Visitors at the farmers' market had the opportunity to have their photo taken with the Clydesdale and make donations for the Fold of Honor. Anheuser-Busch presented a $5,000 check to Folds of Honor on Wednesday for education scholarships.

"A lot of Americans don't realize that they say freedom is not free," said Hugo Garofalo from the Folds of Honor. "Not only does the veteran pay the price, but the family fabric gets destroyed at that point in time. So it is our way of giving back."

The event was organized by Mid-Michigan beer distributor Fabiano Brothers Inc.

The event was met by protesters from PETA. People held signs saying things like "90 years of mutilating Clydesdales" and "Budweiser has blood on its cans."

PETA says Anheuser-Busch crops Clydesdales' tails by cutting their tailbones or tying them tightly until they fall off for visual purposes.

"Clydesdales, just like all other horses, need their tails to prevent many things such as a fly strike, and to be able to swat away biting insects that can carry diseases like the West Nile Virus," said PETA spokesperson Amy Stewart. "On top of that, horses also need their tails for balance and they also need their tails to effectively communicate their physical and emotional states with other horses."

Anheuser-Busch did not comment on PETA's accusations.

The Clydesdale will be making a stop at the Lapeer Days Beer Tent from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.