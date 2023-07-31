Budweiser Clydesdales making three appearances in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Budweiser Clydesdales will be making three appearances around Mid-Michigan in August to help raise money for Folds of Honor.
The world famous horses will be at Sharky's Sports Bar on Center Road in Burton from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16, the Flint Farmers Market from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 and the Lapeer Days beer tent from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18.
The public will be allowed to take photos with the Clydesdales and donate to the Folds of Honor scholarship fund during each of the appearances.
Budweiser is partnering this summer with Folds of Honor, which raises money to support fallen or disabled U.S. military service members and first responders.
Anheuser-Busch, which is the parent company of Budweiser, and beer wholesalers like Fabiano Brothers have raised nearly $22 million to support 44,000 scholarships for families receiving assistance through Folds of Honor.