Buffalo Wild Wings helps raise money for Red Cross smoke detectors

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan chapter with the American Red Cross is raising money to help install smoke detectors across the area.
Community leaders took part in a Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin' Challenge. Grand Blanc firefighter Phil Howell was the winner.
They raised awareness about the importance of smoke detectors. Over the last three weeks, the Red Cross has installed more than 500 free detectors in the area.
"Most of the time people think of the Red Cross, they think of blood donations, which is true -- a huge part of our services," said Becky Gaskin, executive director of the East Central Bay American Red Cross chapter. "But we respond to home fires almost daily."
The Red Cross works with fire departments in Mid-Michigan to provide free smoke detectors in homes that lack this key safety component.
"We really want to get more free smoke detectors in all the homes," Gaskin said.
The Buffalo Wild Wings location in Flint Township sold coupons to help raise more than $2,000, which is the most out of 39 locations in Michigan. Coupons are still available through next week.