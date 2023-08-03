Burton church offering free school supplies, clothing on Saturday

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - CenterPoint Church in Burton is giving away school supplies and clothing on Saturday to get students ready for the new school year.
The annual Bless Flint back-to-school giveaway and resource fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 in the CenterPoint Church parking lot at 1225 S. Center Road. The free event is open to anyone in the community.
The giveaways include crayons, markers, colored pencils, notebooks, socks, undergarments and personal hygiene products. New or gently used clothing will be available in all styles and sizes.
The church also will be giving a truckload of groceries from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan during the event. A free lunch will be served during the event.
CenterPoint also is hosting a resource fair with representatives from mental health services, pregnancy support agencies, addiction or recovery support groups, early childhood services and faith-based organizations Saturday.
"We will be giving away food, clothes, school supplies and access to a variety of community resources," said Kyle Bailey, senior pastor at CenterPoint Church. "Come receive a blessing as we help our community get the school year off to a great start."
Children can enter drawings for door prizes, play in bounce houses and check out fire trucks and police cars.
"We have something to offer the whole community during Bless Flint. Everything is totally free, so come out and get ready for the new school year or come to receive a blessing from our congregation," said lead organizer Rachel Coselmon.