Burton City Council meeting to discuss police chief allegations

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Burton City Council plans to meet in a special session Thursday after the city's police command staff passed a no confidence vote against Police Chief Brian Ross.
The Burton Command Officers Group union issued a statement Monday, saying it made the vote of no confidence based on a variety of issues that cause them concern with Ross's leadership of the Burton Police Department.
The police command officers alleged "numerous instances of questionable decision making" by Ross, including:
- Changes Ross made to the field training program for new officers.
- A sexually harassing comment Ross allegedly made to an officer and his work on the subsequent investigation.
- Concerning comments made to other police departments in the area.
- A significant drop in morale among officers, which they blame on Ross.
Ross issued a statement on Wednesday defending his changes to field training, his actions in the sexual harassment investigation and various changes he's made since Mayor Duane Haskins appointed him police chief.
"When I was appointed as Chief of Police, there was a need to change the culture of the department," Ross wrote. "While most of the officers took the changes well, some officers resisted."
Ross pointed to several difficult personnel matters, such as demoting a sergeant, seeking criminal charges against two officers and launching an investigation that led two other resignations.
The Burton City Council scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall on Center Road to discuss the allegations and concerns about Ross' leadership.
The agenda notes that part of the meeting may take place in closed session at the advice of legal counsel.