Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 6 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Burton Fire Department operating at half-staff, needs more firefighters

  • Updated
  • 0

The ideal staff size for the department is 65. They currently have just over 30.

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Burton Fire Department is operating at half capacity.

Ideally, the department would have a full staff of 65 paid on-call members. Instead, they only have about 30, which includes some in training.

Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson said the problem has only gotten worse over the years.

"A call we used to send one station on, because of short manpower we might send two stations on," he said.

Wilkinson said the Burton Fire Department's staffing problem has slowly developed for a decade. The change is apparent on the squad room's photo wall, where 21 firefighters at the station in 2008 was down to 16 in 2021.

The same scenario has played out at Burton's two other fire stations. Wilkinson said the biggest problem is a lack of new recruits.

"We're seeing our older firefighters retire out and we're not having the applicants to replacement as quick as they're retiring out," he said.

Because of the firefighters' schedules, daytime calls don't have as many firefighters as they once did.

"Now we've got a lot of people in other fields who work and a lot of those jobs are daytime jobs. They work 9 to 5 hours," Wilkinson said.

They can keep up manpower with by calling on all three stations. But one resident, Regina Spogh, said last week that the department's response to a fire on Bristol Road felt slower than usual.

"It did take the fire department, Consumers Energy and everyone -- it took awhile," she said.

Wilkinson has increased his recruitment efforts looking for rookies and veterans alike.

"We actively try and recruit all year long -- trying to recruit people fresh out of high school, people who move to the community," he said. "We're always looking for trained firefighters."

The Burton Fire Department also wants to emphasize its services are not affected by the staffing shortage.

If someone would like to become a volunteer firefighter, the department accepts applications all year long. All they need to apply are a high school diploma or GED certificate and a drivers license.

New hires go through a background check and a basic physical agility test. Most of the training happens at the Genesee County Fire Academy while recruits get on-the-job experience as they fight fires.

