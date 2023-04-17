Burton man dies after head-on collision near Bishop airport

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Burton man died at the scene of a head-on crash on Bristol Road in front of Bishop International Airport on Saturday afternoon.
The Flint Township Police Department received several reports of a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving recklessly westbound on Bristol Road around 4 p.m. moments before the crash.
Investigators say 24-year-old Ryan McMenemy, who was driving the truck, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Dodge Caravan in front of the airport property. McMenemy was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two people in the minivan went to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Investigators believe McMenemy was speeding when the crash occurred. Anyone with information about the crash should call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.