Burton man in critical condition after garage explosion

  • Updated
  • 0
Elba Township Fire Department

An Elba Township Fire Department water tanker sits at the scene of a fire on Henderson Road in Davison Township.

No update on the victim's condition. Davison Township Police say the cause of the explosion is under investigation and it's unconfirmed whether it's a criminal investigation.

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 38-year-old man from Burton was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a garage exploded and caught fire behind a residence in Davison Township.

The explosion was reported in the 2100 block of Henderson Road near Davison Road around 1:10 p.m. Davison Township police say the 38-year-old, who was in the garage, suffered severe burns in the explosion.

The garage attached to a pole barn caught fire and sustained heavy damage. Firefighters from five departments in Genesee and Lapeer counties responded to put out the fire and extinguish hot spots.

Investigators were not immediately sure what caused the explosion. The Davison Township Police Department says a criminal investigation is under way into the explosion, but police could not elaborate on further details.

