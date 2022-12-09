 Skip to main content
Burton Meijer hosts Shop With a Hero event for 25 children

Police and firefighters helped make the holidays brighter for 25 children invited to Shop With a Hero at the Meijer in Burton.

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Santa had a special mission for Flint-area police and firefighters on Thursday night.

They were called out to help rescue Christmas for 25 children who may otherwise have gone without.

Members of the Flint Police Department, Flint Fire Department, Burton Police Department, Burton Fire Department, Michigan State Police and the Flint Firebirds flew through the aisles of the Meijer in Burton at this year's annual Shop With a Hero event.

Children in need received a $100 gift card, then paired with a first responder who helped make their Christmas dreams come true.

Meijer hosts more than 100 Shop With a Hero events across Michigan every year.

