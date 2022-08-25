Burton police find mother of child wandering alone near Kings Lane Apartments

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police located the mother of a young boy found wandering alone near the Kings Lane Apartments complex in Burton on Thursday.
The Burton Police Department says the boy was all alone and officers were having difficulty finding who was responsible for him around noon. Police found the child's mother and reunited them before 2 p.m.
Investigators did not immediately provide information about how the child ended up alone or whether any criminal charges were pending against the mother.
Kings Lane Apartments are located off Hemphill Road just east of Fenton Road.