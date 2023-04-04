 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Burton police mourn the death of K-9 Axl

  • Updated
  • 0

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Burton Police Department is mourning the loss of a young K-9, who died on Monday.

Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said K-9 Axl recently was diagnosed with lymphoma. He was receiving treatment, but his health declined rapidly and he died at Heritage Animal Hospital.

Axl was a 4-year-old German Shepherd who joined the Burton Police Department with Officer Brendan Stocker nearly three years ago on April 17, 2020.

The team was certified through the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers in narcotic detection, building searches, area searches, article searches and obedience.

Ross said Axl made a profound impact during his short life and career as a K-9 officer. Axl was credited with apprehending several criminals and leading officers to numerous types of illegal narcotics.

He also help located several missing children and elderly residents.

"With the hard work of both Officer Stocker and Axl, many lives have been saved," Ross said. "We would like to thank the community for all of their support."

