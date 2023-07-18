Burton residents call for more investigation into police chief

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Several Burton community members joined the city council's call for an independent investigation into Police Chief Brian Ross.

Burton City Council members said they are deciding on an investigator during a meeting Monday.

The meeting came just days after Mayor Duane Haskins said misconduct allegations against Ross were proven to be false. The city's labor attorney looked into the allegations about Ross and found no evidence.

But council members say an outsider needs to be the one to make that call.

Earlier this month, the Burton Command Officers Group published a memo of no confidence about Ross, saying he had lost the department's trust. The union is comprised of captains, lieutenants and sergeants in the police department.

Ross, who has denied the allegations against him, declined to comment on the situation. Council members did not formally hire anyone to conduct the investigation on Monday.