Businesses continue to rebuild 1 year after the downtown Holly fire

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A year ago today, a fire devastated downtown Holly.
The historic Holly Hotel and several other buildings in Battle Alley were heavily damaged. It's still not clear what caused the fire that took more than 100 firefighters from 17 different departments to put out.
Many businesses are now back up and running a year after the fire, but those hit hardest are still a long way away from recovery.
"It's kinda bittersweet," said Kate Ritter, a manager at the Holly Hotel. "Sad, you know. We were hoping to get more done at this point so just to see it still sitting here is difficult."
The Holly Hotel is a staple of the downtown area. Owners hoped to be back up and running this month, but that has been pushed back to December.
"Not too much has changed," said Ritter. "As you look around, you can kinda tell. We were expecting to open today, June 21st, a year after the fire. There's been some delays with the property line, so we have to wait for permits to come in for that."
The Holly Hotel isn't the only one still recovering from the fire. Andy's Place bar and grill is just beginning a rebuild of its own.
Downtown Development Director Nick Klempp says it's been hard for nearby businesses to survive without these icons.
"The businesses felt an impact by not having two of our largest restaurants, the hotel and Andy's Place not being open," said Klempp. "That makes an impact in the downtown."
But the community has had these businesses' backs throughout the process.
"The support that we have is amazing around here," said Ritter. "Holly is such a small town and everyone is willing. People were down here the first couple of days handing out water and asking what they can do to help or giving their condolences, and they're still very active on our Facebook page."
There's a lot of focus on the Holly Hotel and Andy's Place because they are such a big part of downtown Holly, but Klempp stressed that outside of the three businesses hit hardest by the fire the other eight have bounced back and reopened for business.