Businesses trying to work around Saginaw Street construction

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Work to replace the bricks continues along Saginaw Street in downtown Flint.
It's the first time the historic street bricks have been overhauled in decades. But some businesses that call Saginaw Street their home are already being affected.
"It's hard for them to kind of get to us right now because they work across the street and it's all torn up," MI Coffee manager Lance McLean said of the lawyers at the 67th District Court across the street.
He said the loss of their biggest customers translates to $150 in lost sales a day. But McLean believes they'll make it through.
"Once we knew this was coming, we just tried to keep promoting. We've gotten some new products to entice people down here," he said.
Down the block, Dan Spaniola of Paul's Pipe Shop is contemplating a loan. He's making half as much as the same time in 2022.
Spaniola feels inconvenient parking has turned many customers away. It's hurting his bottom line: there are days when he's made less than $100.
"A normal day would be in the 400-500 dollar range, but 89 dollars just don't pay the bills," said Spaniola.
Past the construction zone, businesses like Flint Optical are watching their neighbors and planning ahead.
"We'll be able to bring patients in from the alley. We have a back door set up for that," said optician Will Pierce.
He feels even with the business disruptions, the work on Saginaw has to be done for the safety of shoppers and visitors. While it may be a tough few months, people like McLean remain optimistic.
"I think we'll be fine. We just have to come up with some creative ways to do some marketing," he said.
Construction will pause in late July or early August for summer traditions like the Crim Festival of Races and Back to the Bricks, then resume in September.
When the project wraps up, the bricks will be rebuilt from Court Street all the way to the Flint River bridge.