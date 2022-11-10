C.S. Mott Foundation investing millions into Flint's Berston Field House expansion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly 100 years after first opening its doors in Flint, Berston Field House is preparing to undergo a major renovation.
A $26 million capital improvement project is being planned for Berston, which is located on Saginaw Street north of downtown Flint. The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is investing millions of dollars to secure the facility's future.
The expansion is a dream come true for longtime Executive Director Bryant Nolden, who also serves as a Genesee County commissioner. He first walked through the doors of the activity center when he was 5 years old.
"When my father took me there and took me to the swimming pool," Nolden said.
Decades later, when the city of Flint was in a financial hardship, the future of Berston was uncertain. In 2009, the city considered closing it and Nolden thought that would be a disservice to the community.
At the time, he was the Third Ward city councilman and he requested that then-Mayor Dayne Walling give him the keys to the building. Nolden received the keys and became the volunteer director of the field house.
He wanted to give youth in the city the same experiences he had as child at Berston. In 2023, Berston will celebrate its first 100 years in Flint.
The field house has hosted presidents, provided enrichment activities for children and adults, and helped Flint athletes hone their skills. Nolden is now laying the groundwork for its next 100 years.
"We started to acquire property in and around Berston, so right now we own all of the property down Dewey Street and we own quite a bit of the property on Jamieson Street," he said.
He is preparing for the major renovation of Berston. The first phase will be a 57,000-square-foot addition.
"It will have three basketball court, a walking track a fitness center and some additional classrooms," Nolden said.
The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is investing $10 million into the project, according to foundation President and CEO Ridgway White.
"Berston Field House has been the heart of the community for nearly 100 years and so this proposed grant of $10 million to support the next century of Berston and serving kids in Flint is just something that we think is a great opportunity and they have great leadership and we are ready to support them," said White.
The investment by the C.S. Mott Foundation into Berston is part of a larger effort to support community and senior centers throughout the city.
This past year alone the foundation has invested millions:
- $675,000 to the Evergreen Community Development Initiative.
- $750,000 for Brennan and Hasselbring Senior Center.
- $575,000 to the Latinx Technology and Community Center on Flint's east side.
- $10 million to Berston Field House.
Nolden hopes to break ground on the renovations at Berston in March of 2023.