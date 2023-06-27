Candlelight vigil planned for Flushing Township murder victim

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE...

WEATHER...

* Areas of dense fog developed around sunrise and will persist
through mid morning before quickly lifting by around 10 AM.

IMPACTS...

* Expect visibility reduction to a quarter mile or less at times
with rapid fluctuations.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday June 28th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 28th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Wednesday, June 28th.
The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Candlelight vigil planned for Flushing Township murder victim

  • Updated
  • 0
Candle

Candlelight vigil

MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday in honor of the Flushing Township woman who was murdered last week.

The community is welcome to come out to Barbers Park in Montrose at 7 p.m. Wednesday to honor the life of Jennifer Rushton a week after police found her body in the Meadowbrook Manor mobile home park.

Jennifer was last seen alive on June 19, when she left work. A coworker called police around 6:30 p.m. the following day to express concern that she failed to show up for work that day and didn't call, which was out of character for her.

The Flushing Township Police Department sent officers to the Edenburns' residence on Brook Drive, where they found no vehicles in the driveway and the mobile home locked securely. Nobody answered when they knocked on the door.

Officers returned to Meadowbrook Manor around 12:30 p.m. June 21, when Jennifer's vehicle was located at the end of 116th Street parked between two dumpsters.

Police went back to the Edenburns' residence on Brook Drive and forced entry, where they found Jennifer's body inside.

Rushton's husband, 44-year-old Jeramie Edenburn, was arrested on Thursday in Alpena.

Court records show that Edenburn was arraigned Sunday on the charge of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to be back in court on July 6 at 1 p.m. for a probable cause hearing.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you