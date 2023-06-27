Candlelight vigil planned for Flushing Township murder victim

MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday in honor of the Flushing Township woman who was murdered last week.
The community is welcome to come out to Barbers Park in Montrose at 7 p.m. Wednesday to honor the life of Jennifer Rushton a week after police found her body in the Meadowbrook Manor mobile home park.
Jennifer was last seen alive on June 19, when she left work. A coworker called police around 6:30 p.m. the following day to express concern that she failed to show up for work that day and didn't call, which was out of character for her.
The Flushing Township Police Department sent officers to the Edenburns' residence on Brook Drive, where they found no vehicles in the driveway and the mobile home locked securely. Nobody answered when they knocked on the door.
Officers returned to Meadowbrook Manor around 12:30 p.m. June 21, when Jennifer's vehicle was located at the end of 116th Street parked between two dumpsters.
Police went back to the Edenburns' residence on Brook Drive and forced entry, where they found Jennifer's body inside.
Rushton's husband, 44-year-old Jeramie Edenburn, was arrested on Thursday in Alpena.
Court records show that Edenburn was arraigned Sunday on the charge of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to be back in court on July 6 at 1 p.m. for a probable cause hearing.