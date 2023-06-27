Candlelight Vigil planned Wednesday for the Flushing Township woman killed last week

MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday in honor of the Flushing Township woman who was murdered last week.

The community is welcome to come out to Barbers Park in Montrose at 7 p.m. Wednesday to honor the life of Jennifer Rushton.

Rushton's husband, Jeramie Edenburn, 44, was arrested on Thursday in Alpena.

Court records show that Edenburn was arraigned Sunday on the charge of Premeditated Murder in the First Degree.

He is scheduled to be back in court on July 6 at 1 p.m. for a probable cause hearing.