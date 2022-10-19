Car-deer crash on U.S. 127 causes deadly chain reaction

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man who got out of his car after striking a deer on U.S. 127 near Mount Pleasant was hit and killed by another vehicle Monday morning.
Investigators say 33-year-old Joshua Davis of Shepherd was hit Monday when the driver of the second car swerved to avoid a crash on U.S. 127. Weather conditions were dark and misty when the chain reaction crashes occurred.
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the lights on Davis' car weren't working after he hit the deer. The driver of the other vehicle, who was identified as a 77-year-old woman from Lansing, did not see him.
She was taken to an emergency room for an evaluation.