 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Car hauler fire on I-69 blocks traffic in Shiawassee County

  • Updated
  • 0

SHIAWASEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Department of Transportation says the right lane of westbound I-69 in Shiawassee County was blocked after a car hauler caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. near the M-71 interchange at Corunna and Durand.

Photos and videos from the scene show a thick column of smoke rising in the air and several fire crews at the scene.

The semi-truck towing the trailer loaded with vehicles appears to have detached, so only the trailer was on fire. There was no immediate word on injuries or when all lanes of I-69 will reopen.

Traffic on westbound I-69 was backed up almost to the Genesee-Shiawassee county line at 1:20 p.m. Motorists were advised to consider an alternate route around the scene if possible.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you