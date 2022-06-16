Car hauler fire on I-69 blocks traffic in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Department of Transportation says the right lane of westbound I-69 in Shiawassee County was blocked after a car hauler caught fire Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. near the M-71 interchange at Corunna and Durand.
WB I-69 at M-71 Exit 118— MDOT - Bay Region (@MDOT_Bay) June 16, 2022
Right Lane Blocked
Due to a Vehicle Fire
Shiawassee County
Photos and videos from the scene show a thick column of smoke rising in the air and several fire crews at the scene.
The semi-truck towing the trailer loaded with vehicles appears to have detached, so only the trailer was on fire. There was no immediate word on injuries or when all lanes of I-69 will reopen.
Traffic on westbound I-69 was backed up almost to the Genesee-Shiawassee county line at 1:20 p.m. Motorists were advised to consider an alternate route around the scene if possible.