Car hits a powerline on Miller Rd. in Flint; area businesses without power

FLINT Mich. (WJRT) - Power is out in the area of Miller Rd. between I-75 and Lennon Rd. in Flint following a car accident.
The car accident did snap a powerline, and power utility/lines are lying across Miller Rd.
Consumers energy is on the scene working to restore power.
Qdoba in Flint is also without power, and they are closed for the rest of the night. The restaurant was planning on holding a fundraiser tonight to support Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village following the theft of around $60,000 worth of equipment last week.
WJRT-TV has learned that the fundraiser has been postponed. No word on when the new date will be.