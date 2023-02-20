Car wedged under semi-trailer in Saginaw Township crash

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A busy Saginaw Township intersection was closed after a car became wedged underneath a semi-trailer on Monday morning.
The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Gratiot and Center roads. Investigators could not immediately say how the crash happened or whether anyone was injured.
The Saginaw Township Police Department called in a crash reconstruction team to investigate the scene. The intersection will remain closed while authorities clear the crash.
Stay with ABC12 News for updates as this story develops.