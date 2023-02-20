 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the west
with gusts up to 37 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 12 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Car wedged under semi-trailer in Saginaw Township crash

  Updated
  • 0
Car wedged under semi-trailer in Saginaw Township crash

This car got wedged underneath a semi-trailer at the intersection of Gratiot and Center roads in Saginaw Township.

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A busy Saginaw Township intersection was closed after a car became wedged underneath a semi-trailer on Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Gratiot and Center roads. Investigators could not immediately say how the crash happened or whether anyone was injured.

The Saginaw Township Police Department called in a crash reconstruction team to investigate the scene. The intersection will remain closed while authorities clear the crash.

Stay with ABC12 News for updates as this story develops.

