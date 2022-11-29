Caro man found dead after crash in rural Oakland County

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Caro man was found dead likely hours after an overnight crash in a rural area of northern Oakland County.
A passerby found a vehicle in the ditch along the 200 block of Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township around 8:30 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The hood was cold, indicating that the vehicle likely crashed hours earlier.
The witness found a 33-year-old Caro man's body in the driver's seat, but he could not be revived. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators believe the driver, who was not identified, was heading east on Grange Hall Road when he missed a sharp curve. His vehicle went off the left shoulder of the road, crashed into a tree and uprooted another tree before it stopped.
The vehicle was located in a ravine several feet below the road surface. Police say they found several alcohol bottles inside the vehicle, but it was not immediately clear whether the driver was intoxicated.
Michigan State Police and the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office will continue investigating the crash.