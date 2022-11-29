Caro man found dead after crash in rural Oakland County

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push across Southeast Michigan between 4 AM and 6 AM Wednesday. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible with any shower activity along and immediately behind the front. Widespread west wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph will then develop by the late morning hours and persist through the afternoon and early evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&