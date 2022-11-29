 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8
feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push across
Southeast Michigan between 4 AM and 6 AM Wednesday. Wind gusts
of up to 45 mph are possible with any shower activity along and
immediately behind the front. Widespread west wind gusts of 30
to 45 mph will then develop by the late morning hours and
persist through the afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Caro man found dead after crash in rural Oakland County

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Caro man was found dead likely hours after an overnight crash in a rural area of northern Oakland County.

A passerby found a vehicle in the ditch along the 200 block of Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township around 8:30 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The hood was cold, indicating that the vehicle likely crashed hours earlier.

The witness found a 33-year-old Caro man's body in the driver's seat, but he could not be revived. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe the driver, who was not identified, was heading east on Grange Hall Road when he missed a sharp curve. His vehicle went off the left shoulder of the road, crashed into a tree and uprooted another tree before it stopped.

The vehicle was located in a ravine several feet below the road surface. Police say they found several alcohol bottles inside the vehicle, but it was not immediately clear whether the driver was intoxicated.

Michigan State Police and the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office will continue investigating the crash.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you