Caro Public Library meeting canceled when crowd exceeds capacity

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Caro Public Library canceled a board meeting on Monday evening when a crowd angry about sex education books exceeded capacity of the meeting room.

Concerned citizens were planning to discuss what they believe is inappropriate imagery in books in the teen sections.

A large crowd came out to the library board's meeting Monday. Library leaders say the number of people who came out exceeded fire code, so the meeting was canceled.

Several parents are questioning some titles in the teen book section. The sex education books include drawings and explanations of naked people, genitals, and intercourse.

The library director says she hasn't received an official complaint about the books, however.

Recall language has been filed against two of the board members, which will go before the Tuscola County Election Commission on Tuesday for a clarity hearing.