Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For the following counties in southeast Michigan, Bay,
Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland,
Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and
Wayne.

* WHEN...From 4 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A pattern of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will move into
southeast Michigan late this afternoon and tonight. The
organized storms and parent low pressure system are capable
of heavy rainfall and flooding across the watch area. Event
total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible mainly from 8 PM
to 2 AM tonight. The heaviest rain is expected to exit
eastward by sunrise Thursday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take
action should flooding develop.

&&

Cars 108 Roof Sit started Wednesday in Grand Blanc

The eighth annual Cars 108 Roofsit is going until Friday morning.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The eighth annual Cars 108 Roof Sit started Wednesday in Grand Blanc. 

The organization's CEO and on-air staff from Cars 108 are live on the roof of the Grand Blanc McDonald's.

Volunteers are collecting donations for Whaley Children's Center on-site, or you can make donations online.

This year, the goal is to raise $100,000. 

"Cars and Townsquare Media loves being involved with things that are important in our community," says Cars 108 On Air Personality Lisa Marie. "To us, nothing is more important than children. Whaley's Children Center is just one of our passions. We love taking the time to help them raise much-needed funds for things so that kids can just be kids."

Whaley Children's Center is a nonprofit organization that provides residential childcare services to children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

Funds will help kids have experiences like prom, camps, ballet classes and field trips.

The Roof Sit ends on July 14 at 10 a.m.

