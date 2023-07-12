GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The eighth annual Cars 108 Roof Sit started Wednesday in Grand Blanc.
The organization's CEO and on-air staff from Cars 108 are live on the roof of the Grand Blanc McDonald's.
Volunteers are collecting donations for Whaley Children's Center on-site, or you can make donations online.
This year, the goal is to raise $100,000.
"Cars and Townsquare Media loves being involved with things that are important in our community," says Cars 108 On Air Personality Lisa Marie. "To us, nothing is more important than children. Whaley's Children Center is just one of our passions. We love taking the time to help them raise much-needed funds for things so that kids can just be kids."
Whaley Children's Center is a nonprofit organization that provides residential childcare services to children who have experienced abuse and neglect.
Funds will help kids have experiences like prom, camps, ballet classes and field trips.
The Roof Sit ends on July 14 at 10 a.m.