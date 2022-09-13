Cass City police chief dies five days after retirement

CASS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The former police chief for the village of Cass City has died just five days after his retirement.
Police Chief Craig Haynes served the Cass City Police Department for over 35 years, including 17 years as chief. His obituary says he retired on Sept. 5 and died after a brief illness on Sept. 10.
Haynes' former co-workers say his death has left a void around City Hall.
"He was more than a colleague," said Village Manager Debbie Powell. "He was a mentor, a friend and this is where we spent so much time together. So it's been sad just coming back to work without him being here."
New Cass City Police Chief Jim Freeman said Haynes was a great boss and a great leader to work with.
"He was great -- everything you want as a leader," Freeman said. "He would put the community first, he would support his officers -- just a caring person who understood family comes first, job comes second."
Haynes leaves behind his wife, two children and five grandchildren.