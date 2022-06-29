Cause of fire that destroyed two Fenton businesses under investigation

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a fire that destroyed two businesses near downtown Fenton started outside the building and spread.

Fenton firefighters responded to reports of a dumpster fire before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mill and Adelaide streets. However, they arrived to find a car, tree and part of a barn on fire.

The gas tank in the car ruptured, which caused burning gasoline to spread across the parking lot toward the El Topo Latin American restaurant and a speakeasy attached to it.

Investigators will continue looking into what sparked the fire.

El Topo posted on Facebook late Tuesday, saying the restaurant and The Relief & Resource Co. will be closed until further notice while they assess the damage. They thanked fire crews for putting out the flames.

Two firefighters sought medical attention for heat exhaustion, but no other injuries were reported from the fire. Firefighters from several departments in Genesee and Oakland counties assisted at the scene.