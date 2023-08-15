Central Michigan University offers counseling after student's death

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University is offering grief counseling after a student was found dead of a suspected medical condition on campus.
CMU police responded to a medical emergency on Monday just after 1 p.m. in the graduate housing apartment complex. According to CMU, one person died despite response from police and medical personnel.
The CMU Police Department and Isabella County Medical Examiner's Office are conducting a preliminary investigation. Early signs point to an undetermined medical condition and no signs of violence were found.
Grief counseling and support services are being offered to those affected.