Chain-reaction crash claims Grand Blanc man's life in Arenac County

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc man died Friday in a traffic crash in Arenac County.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on M-65 near Townsend Road south of Twining.
Investigators say a semi-truck rear-ended the Grand Blanc man's car as he was driving north on M-65. The collision forced the car into the oncoming lane, where it hit a southbound pickup truck hauling a camper.
The 63-year-old man from Grand Blanc, who was in the northbound car, was pronounced dead of his injuries. Authorities did not name him by Monday morning.
Police did not say whether anyone in the semi-truck or the northbound pickup truck sustained any injuries. Investigators will continue looking into what caused the semi-truck driver to hit the Grand Blanc man's car.