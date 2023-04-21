Chain reaction crash on I-75 in Clio leaves man badly injured

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - A chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles traveling north on I-75 near Clio left one man with life-threatening injuries and three others less seriously hurt Thursday night.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says two vehicles driving north collided just south of Vienna Road around 10:40 p.m. when one tried to make a lane change. The vehicles sideswiped and both drivers pulled off to the side.
A 69-year-old man from Caro, who police did not identify, got out of his vehicle to speak with the other driver when a third northbound vehicle slammed into the back of them and hit the Caro man while he was outside his vehicle.
A fourth northbound vehicle then hit one of the wrecked cars sitting on the freeway.
An ambulance rushed the Caro man to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Friday morning with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Ambulances took the three other drivers to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Northbound I-75 was closed at Mt. Morris Road for about two and a half hours while the Genesee County Sheriff's Office documented and cleared the scene.
The sheriff's office says none of the drivers appeared to be intoxicated, but the investigation into what caused all of the collisions will continue. Police will consider enforcement action when the investigation in complete.
Authorities advise motorists to pull off the road and remain in their vehicles after a crash until officers arrive to begin investigating.