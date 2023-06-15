Chemical spill creates natural gas odors in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A chemical spill is causing widespread complaints of a natural gas odor around Grand Blanc Township.
The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department says a Consumers Energy crew spilled a small amount of mercaptan at a work site near Grand Blanc Road near I-75 on Wednesday evening.
Mercaptan is the odorant added to natural gas, which gives it a distinctive rotten egg smell. Natural gas would be colorless and odorless without adding mercaptan.
The Grand Blanc Township police and fire departments have responded to numerous calls of natural gas odors on Wednesday evening and Thursday, which were traced to the mercaptan spill.
The fire department says Consumers Energy is working on cleaning up the spill and eliminating the odor.