Child care pilot program to save Shiawassee families thousands of dollars

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -The Shiawassee County Child Care Tri- Share Hub pilot program is working to break down the barrier of parents unable to find accessible and affordable child care.
Justin Horvath with the county’s Economic Development Partnership says costs for families needing child care will go down immensely by each party only needing to pay a portion of hourly child care costs.
“ With this program, they're only going to have to pay $2 per hour which is a big benefit,” Horvath said.
The program works by splitting the cost of child care between employers, their employees and a $350,000 grant fund from the state of Michigan.
“This is really going to ultimately save the company several $100,000 over the course of this grant and so it's certainly going to be a big subsidy for the time period,” Horvath said.
Horvath says it’s a way to increase talent recruitment and job retention in the county as well as give child care providers the opportunity to expand services.
“We're actively working with several providers right now to increase their facility space to be able to add workers, which will open up more slots for these parents,” he said.
Providers like Elite Early Learning Center where director Kendra Nichols says having secured funding will ease both parents and workers.
“I think that in all aspects, being able to help parents, employers, and then also, essentially the economy being able to retain the talent is definitely of high importance,” Nichols said.
For organizations who enroll to offer Tri-share to their employees by July 1st, the first 500 child care hours will be free.
For organizations who are tax exempt, the Tri-Share pilot program is available at a reduced hourly contribution rate for the employers.