Child found wandering alone in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday morning.

A Good Samaritan found the 6-year-old boy around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Saginaw Street and took him to a nearby gas station until police arrived.

The child was taken to an area hospital to be checked out and police say he was in good condition. The boy's mother later contacted police after realizing her son was not at home.   

The case has been turned over to Michigan Children's Protective Services for further investigation.

