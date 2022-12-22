Children of Genesee County Jail inmates get Christmas gifts

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of children with parents and guardians in jail got a chance at happy holidays thanks to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
Thursday was the third annual All Children are Equal Christmas toy giveaway. The sheriff's office handed out 2,000 gifts to all these bright, smiling children.
The kids even got letters from their loved ones who are incarcerated.
"Oh, this will mean a whole lot to me, because their mom is not here with them right now and they're sending them gifts and stuff and they are very proud of that," said Deborah Youngblood, whose grandchildren received gifts. "Because if their mom was here, she would have plenty of them. So that means a whole lot to me."
Leftover toys are being sent to Friday's Claressa Shields toy giveaway.