Chippewa Nature Center Building a new $5.2 million facility

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Chippewa Nature Center plans on building a new facility to meet the demand of their business.
The center says it sees more than 1,200 campers annually.
Its Nature Center Camp, Nature Preschool and school programs have outgrown their current facilities.
The new $5.2 million Nature Education Center will be built near the visitor center. The new center will be made up of two classrooms, restrooms, food prep areas, and an outdoor covered area for school and camp programs and lunches.
Groundbreaking on the facility is scheduled to take place sometime next year.