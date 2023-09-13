Church's $20 parking for Grand Blanc football games causes stir

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Controversy is erupting on social media over a church's $20 parking fee for Grand Blanc football games.
Holy Family Catholic Church is located directly across the street from the new Grand Blanc High School football stadium while free parking areas are located farther away.
Father Joe Krupp, pastor of Holy Family, said football fans used the church's parking lot to attend the game.
He explained on social media that he didn't want to be "that person" who had to shout at people for parking on private property. But many times the church has reserved events, which were lacking parking.
So instead he offered football fans the option of paying a $20 donation to park at the church. That money would go toward fixing the cracked and outdated parking lot.
"I made a post about it. I didn't even think anyone would notice about it, and Sweet Fancy Moses they noticed. And this is going to shock you, people had opinions," Krupp said.
Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer pointed out the school offers free parking for football games. Grand Blanc Community Schools worked with the city and police to develop a traffic plan, which includes closing Bush Street between Holy Family and the stadium.
"Yes, we knew that the plan would include leaving open the church parking lot, since it's a private lot," Jean-Buhrer said.
She believes Krupp had a good heart with his post on Facebook and it also opened up the conversation on where to park.
"Many people were fearful of, where are we going to park, how is this going to work? This is a stadium that fits 6,000 people," said Jean-Buhrer.
The closest free parking areas at the Perry Center and Brendel Elementary School are reserved for people who need more accessible options beginning at 5 p.m. on game days.
Other parking lots at the Grand Blanc High School East and West campuses will be open for free.
Krupp still welcomes people to park at Holy Family if they pay the $20 donation. The church parking lots will open for fans at 4 p.m.
"For us, taking care of that lot has become an issue," he said. "We'll see what happens."
Krupp asks people to give what they can and be kind.